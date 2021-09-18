$0.31 EPS Expected for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,735,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 367,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 977,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

