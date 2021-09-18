$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on DEA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $978,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $7,700,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. 1,825,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

