$0.82 EPS Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.76. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 859,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,710. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $63.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.