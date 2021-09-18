$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,483. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.