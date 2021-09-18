$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,246. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

