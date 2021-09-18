$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. 1,774,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

