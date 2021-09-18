$106.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,992,900. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

