$17.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce $17.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.96 billion and the lowest is $16.10 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $15.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $79.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.90 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 471.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $12,221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,535,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $2,370,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.