1,764 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $339.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

