180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 116.6% in August

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the August 15th total of 895,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Shares of ATNF stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05.
About 180 Life Sciences
180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.
