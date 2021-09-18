180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 116.6% in August

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the August 15th total of 895,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.