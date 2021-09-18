1,900 Shares in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.90 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

