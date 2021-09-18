$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

