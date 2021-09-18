$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 million and the highest is $3.31 million. Phunware posted sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $8.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $10.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $15.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.05 on Friday. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Phunware by 118.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

