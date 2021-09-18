$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

TOL stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

