$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,320. The firm has a market cap of $860.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58. Eargo has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

