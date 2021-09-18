$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $30.31. 24,017,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,045,024. CSX has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

