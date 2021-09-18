348,200 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 348,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of MicroVision as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 10.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

