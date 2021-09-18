$355.90 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce $355.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

