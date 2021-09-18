35,900 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

