36,727 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Sapiens International accounts for about 0.3% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Sapiens International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 243,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

