$385.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post sales of $385.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM opened at $31.09 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

