$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the lowest is $4.38 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

CL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,565,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.