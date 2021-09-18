$405.29 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $405.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.30 million and the lowest is $394.90 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

NYSE EXR traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

