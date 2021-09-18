4,618 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $695,000. Minot Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.9% in the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,708,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,547,000 after acquiring an additional 234,497 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $317,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.