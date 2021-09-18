4,979 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AECOM by 30.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 50.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in AECOM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.