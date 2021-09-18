$542.96 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $542.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.40 million. Dropbox posted sales of $487.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,902 shares of company stock worth $2,347,853. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

