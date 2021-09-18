$582.21 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post sales of $582.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.30 million and the lowest is $571.96 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

LHC Group stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. 632,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $164.50 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.