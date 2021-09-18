$582.21 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post sales of $582.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.30 million and the lowest is $571.96 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

LHC Group stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. 632,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $164.50 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

