$75.89 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce sales of $75.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.78 million and the lowest is $72.00 million. Frontline reported sales of $177.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $400.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.95 on Friday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

