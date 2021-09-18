7,887 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The AES by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in The AES by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The AES by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The AES by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

