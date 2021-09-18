$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post sales of $8.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $8.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SRAX.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRAX shares. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRAX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 236,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,211. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SRAX by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

