846 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $302.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

