915 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

