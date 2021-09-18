Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,485 ($19.40) on Tuesday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,440.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,436.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

