abrdn plc Has $35.65 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 444.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average is $169.42. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

