abrdn plc Raises Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

abrdn plc raised its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Model N were worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Model N by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Model N by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

MODN stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Model N’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.