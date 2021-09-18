abrdn plc Sells 38,775 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,775 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

