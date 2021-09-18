abrdn plc Sells 48,270 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,270 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

