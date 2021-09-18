abrdn plc Sells 8,743 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.84 and a 200 day moving average of $236.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

