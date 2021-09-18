Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

