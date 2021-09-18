Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACRDF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Acreage has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

