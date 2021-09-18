Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,469 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 218,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

