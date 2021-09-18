Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

