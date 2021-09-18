Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $110.84 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

