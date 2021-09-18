Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 308,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 74.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.25, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

