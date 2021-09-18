Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,585,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after buying an additional 136,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 68,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $61.79 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

