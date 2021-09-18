Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aemetis stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

