Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $12.90. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 26,353 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $611.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.