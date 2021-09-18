Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.21.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion and a PE ratio of -45.78. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Affirm by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after buying an additional 238,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

