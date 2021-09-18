Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Up 133.2% in August

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.8 days.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

