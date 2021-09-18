AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by 98.4% over the last three years.

MITT stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

